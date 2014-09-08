Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc CQB.N said Fyffes Plc FFY.I has granted it a waiver to engage in discussions with Cutrale and Safra Group regarding their $611 million takeover bid.

Chiquita, which last month rejected the bid from the Brazilian companies, has been attempting to close a merger with Fyffes, announced in March.

Fyffes shares were down 2.08 percent at 0.94 euros on the Irish Stock Exchange on Monday. Chiquita's shares were up 3 percent at $14.17 before the bell.

Safra, a global banking and real estate group, and Cutrale, a juice maker, had offered $13 per share in cash to Chiquita shareholders.

The two Brazilian firms last month had started preliminary steps to launch a proxy fight in its hostile takeover attempt after Chiquita spurned their bid.

Chiquita said in a separate statement on Monday that it had adjourned its shareholder meeting meant to vote on the Fyffes offer to Oct. 3. Fyffes said it would also seek to postpone shareholder meetings to Oct. 3.

Chiquita also said it sent a letter to Cutrale and Safra, saying it was willing to hear another offer.

Fyffes and Chiquita, however, said they continued to back a merger of the two companies.

Chiquita shares closed at $13.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)