2 days ago
Kremlin: Putin and Trump made no promises on cyber group
July 10, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 2 days ago

Kremlin: Putin and Trump made no promises on cyber group

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump made no promises to each other to form a joint group on cyber security, but they stated their readiness to work in this direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Kremlin also does not know the Russian lawyer who allegedly met Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, last year, two weeks after Trump won the Republican nomination for the U.S. presidency, Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The allegation that Trump's associates met with the Kremlin-linked lawyer after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton, was made in an article by the New York Times.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

