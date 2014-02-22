Wall Street set to open flat with tax plan in focus
U.S. stocks were on track to open little changed on Wednesday, following two days of strong gains, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan.
SYDNEY Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday the fact the Federal Reserve is tapering its massive stimulus program underscores the strength of the U.S. economy, which is positive for emerging economies and for global growth in the long-term.
He also said the G20 finance leaders gathering in Sydney over the weekend will discuss recent market volatility that has hit some emerging economies.
"As for us, we'll explain how our qualitative and quantitative easing is making initial success, and how Japan is making steady progress toward our 2 percent price target," Kuroda told reporters.
The BOJ has maintained its huge monetary stimulus deployed in April last year, which aims to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
U.S. stocks were on track to open little changed on Wednesday, following two days of strong gains, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan.
LONDON World stocks hit a record high on Wednesday after strong earnings and the prospect of tax cuts for corporate America boosted U.S. shares and the euro held on to recent gains as political concerns in France ebbed.