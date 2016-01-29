Members of the Group of 20 (G20) prepare for the traditional family photo during the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON G20 financial leaders need to agree joint steps including a one-off devaluation of China's yuan and a commitment to a stable dollar in Shanghai next month if they are to prop up flagging growth and head off another financial market panic, according to analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In a note dated Jan. 28 and sent to journalists on Friday, the U.S. bank's chief investment strategist, Michael Hartnett, and two colleagues said current threats to the global economy resembled the run-up to the 1985 Plaza Accord and demanded a similar response from governments.

They said that for the moment it was unlikely policymakers would deliver such a sweeping accord but that steps, also including new dollar swap lines for some emerging market central banks and promises from France, Germany and the UK to deliver fiscal stimulus, were now needed.

They said it was "probably too early" to expect the meeting in Shanghai to deliver such an accord, unless the situation on global financial markets worsened further.

"Our deep concern is that the macro and the markets may first need to worsen to inspire the correct policy response," they said.

(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)