Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
HANGZHOU, China Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted Britain to become a global leader in free trade as it exits the European Union.
"As the UK leaves the EU I've set out our ambition to become the global leader in free trade," May told reporters after a two-day summit of leaders from G20 nations in China.
May said there would be no retreat towards protectionism and that there had been positive reactions from partners about securing new trade deals.
"The leaders from India, Mexico, South Korea and Singapore said that they would welcome talks on removing the barriers to trade between our countries," she said.
May said there would be positive reactions from partners about securing new trade deals.
SINGAPORE Asian stocks were mixed on Friday, while the dollar surrendered some of the overnight gains it made on strong economic data amid ongoing political turbulence around U.S. President Donald Trump.