Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center to participate to G20 Summit, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepare for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda speaks during an interview with Reuters at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HANGZHOU, China G20 countries are set to agree that all policy measures, including monetary, fiscal and structural reforms, should be used to achieve solid and sustainable growth, a Japanese senior government spokesman said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the G20 summit, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said participating countries were also set to agree in a communique that multilateral trading system needs to be secured to promote free trade.

