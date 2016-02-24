LONDON With little chance of coordinated market action from G20 finance chiefs meeting on Friday, the developing economies most hurt by three years of attrition in markets have begun to win investor support for their own efforts to draw a line in the sand.

Major emerging market economies including Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and India have made fresh moves in the past month to defend their battered currencies, coupling often aggressive open-market intervention with warnings against speculators.

China meanwhile spent almost $100 billion of hard cash reserves last month keeping its tightly controlled yuan stable.

Mexico's central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that its surprise decision last week to raise interest rates and buy about $2 billion of pesos was intended to signal that a 40 percent fall in the peso MXN= since 2013 was enough.

"It was a way of showing our protest, our clear rejection of those levels," said Carstens, who called on big emerging powers last month to stem capital outflows in coordinated fashion.

Central bankers and finance ministers of the world's 20 richest countries will meet in Shanghai this weekend.

Little chance is seen of a grand plan to calm shaky markets even though many investors blame misaligned exchange rates and economic policies in host country China and elsewhere for this year's volatility.

After intervening to the tune of $2 billion in defense of the won KRW= last week, South Korea's central bank warned sternly that "herd behavior in the market has been intensifying".

While another bout of global jitters hurt many of those currencies again on Wednesday, major investment funds and international banks say these efforts could help turn the tide.

"The interesting dynamic has been the number of emerging market interventions. In a week ahead of a G20 that is quite strange," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio management with currency fund Millennium in London.

"In a world of competitive currency devaluations, we've reached a point where people don't want any more."

BOTTOM?

Some big investors have turned positive on emerging market local currency debt in recent weeks, judging that a sell-off dating back to 2013 may finally be bottoming out.

"With oil and commodity prices stabilizing you get stabilization of fundamentals, and you can do selection," said Sergio Trigo Paz, head of emerging market debt at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

A 25 percent-plus surge in the dollar index .DXY since 2013 -- and even bigger gains against emerging currencies -- have been a key motivation for U.S. investors to flee emerging market trades.

But diminishing expectations of further U.S. interest rate rises have pushed currencies such as the euro and yen higher against the dollar, Trigo Paz noted.

"Once this happens, people start to venture into emerging markets," he said. "When you see emerging currencies flat to positive for the year it gives you a good signal on how the emerging asset class will fare when volatility starts to fade."

ACTION

The G20's mantra for a decade has been that countries should not devalue their currencies to boost exports. But current crisis settings might make moves -- especially those to oppose currency weakness -- more acceptable.

Mexico's decision to ditch piecemeal dollar auctions for more aggressive action has already secured a handful of recommendations from major banks to buy the peso.

Omni, a hedge fund which recently went public with its bets against China's yuan, says Mexico differs from many Asian countries in being able to back the currency with higher interest rates.

As well as the big issue of Chinese dollar-denominated corporate debt, burgeoning household debt has forced policymakers in countries like South Korea and Thailand to keep borrowing costs low.

"Unlike China, Mexico does not have a core credit story that would create a downward spiral," Omni fund manager Chris Morrison said.

"So the central bank comes out and says enough is enough, the currency is too cheap, and we're hiking 50 basis points to show you that we think it is too cheap. That for me is a credible policy."

COORDINATION?

With China having spent almost $700 billion in a year to stem a slide in the yuan CNY=, there had been speculation that the G20 summit might come up with a deal reminiscent of the 1985 Plaza Accord that would devalue the Chinese currency.

Those expectations have largely evaporated, however, and the group is now expected only to back Chinese efforts to stabilize its markets and avoid a spillover to the rest of the world.

But the language of the post-meeting communique is still seen as a potential risk, not least given the need of the emerging nations for some gesture of support.

Peter Marber, head of emerging market investment at Loomis Sayles, is another investor who has recently allocated more to emerging currency bonds.

"It's tough to build a case to be super-long into this weekend's G20 meeting, but there is the possibility of some coordinated action to prop up EM currencies against the U.S. dollar," Marber said.

"Small, but it might happen."

(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)