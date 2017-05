China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SHANGHAI China needs to improve its regulatory environment to boost business growth, Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Friday, as the country grapples with its slowest economic growth in 25 years.

Lou, speaking in Shanghai at a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also said China has fiscal space to act and plans to expand its deficit.

