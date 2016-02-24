Cranes stand at a construction site in Offenbach near Frankfurt in this file photo dated March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN Germany expects "intensive discussions" about the weaker global growth outlook at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in China this week, a senior German government official said on Wednesday, but believes European growth will stay steady.

"We expect intensive discussions on the current situation in light of the uncertainties of the last week and the slightly downwardly revised outlook for the world economy," the German official said on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the lowered outlook, Germany expects the moderate economic upswing to continue, especially in Europe, the official said.

"Therefore, Europe won't be in the focus of the meeting regarding economic perspectives," the official said.

Germany will continue to maintain a balanced budget to stay on a sustainable growth path, the official said.

"We're the anchor of stability in Europe and we have to lead by example," the official said.

Germany also expects the G20 meeting to discuss the risks and side effects of loose monetary policy, the official added.

Washington will use the meeting to call on G20 countries to use fiscal policy to boost global demand, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Katharine Houreld)