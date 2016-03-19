People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING A tax that China looks to introduce to combat currency speculation is still being researched, vice central bank governor Yi Gang said on Saturday, damping expectations of any imminent policy step.

China's central bank is studying the introduction of the so-called Tobin tax on currency transactions in an effort to curb speculation in the foreign exchange markets, Bloomberg has reported, citing unnamed sources.

"I think that the Tobin tax is still an academic subject," Yi told reporters on the sidelines of a high-level economic forum. He did not give further details.

Yi's remarks came after China's foreign exchange regulator said the country's capital outflows have started easing as the yuan CNY=CFXS stabilizes, party due to the dollar's broad retreat as expectations cool on further interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In October, Yi said the authorities were studying plans to curb currency speculation, including a "Tobin tax".

Chinese offices have floated the idea of the Tobin tax, a scheme to penalize short-term currency speculators that was first proposed by Nobel prize-winning American economist James Tobin in 1972.

Capital outflows from China have been fueled by concerns about its economic slowdown and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. That has prompted the central bank to intervene in the currency markets to support the yuan and crack down on forex trading it suspects to be speculative.

Analysts believe China's central bank still faces a tough job stemming capital outflows, especially as the world's second-largest economy faces persistent downward pressure.

Yi told the forum that increased policy coordination among the Group of 20 nations will help promote global economic growth and ward off risks.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Tom Hogue)