Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center to participate to G20 Summit, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool

HANGZHOU, China Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Theresa May he wants to restore ties between the two countries, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"Putin sent a clear and unequivocal signal: we are interested in the restoration of our relations, we are interested in renewal of talks in all spheres, including the most sensitive ones," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

