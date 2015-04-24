Workers cleaning windows of a building are seen behind China's national flag at a commercial district in Beijing April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China will cut interest rates again this year and reduce the amount of reserves that banks must hold if it wants to expand its economy by 7 percent, a Reuters poll showed, in its biggest bout of policy easing since the 2008 global financial crisis.

A poll of between 11-15 analysts showed China is expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) and reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 100 bps before the end of this year.

But underlining the depth of the downturn in the world's second-biggest economy, looser policy is not expected to power a recovery.

Instead, the flurry of action is seen as the least that China must do if it wishes to prevent its economy from slowing further.

Economic growth is seen unchanged at 7 percent on a year-on-year basis up until the second quarter of 2016, when it is expected to dip to 6.9 percent.

Growth of around 7 percent this year would be the slowest in 25 years.

"More (policy) easing will follow to curb deflation and downside risks in the economy," said Citi analysts who predicted that policy could be loosened even more dramatically.

"We continue to expect two more policy rate cuts (of 25 bps each) for the rest of the year, and now believe two more RRR cuts are necessary to offset capital outflows and trim the cost of capital," the analysts at Citi said in a note.

Economic growth cooled to a six-year low of 7 percent between January and March, with exports, investment, factory output and domestic consumption all expanding more slowly than expected.

To compound matters, growth in the housing market - which accounts for around 15 percent of China's economy - is also at a six-year trough, as falling property prices and a large inventory of unsold homes curtail new investment and sap demand for construction materials from cement, to glass and steel.

In a sign of the lackluster demand that is plaguing China, inflation is expected to cool to 1.5 percent this year from 2.0 percent in 2014, before quickening to 2.2 percent next year.

Sluggish price pressures are a concern in China, where authorities are loathe to re-live Japan's experience of decades of falling prices - or deflation - that has trapped its economy in anemic growth.

Chinese officials have said an inflation reading of under 1 percent would sound the alarm bell for deflation.

Indeed, Chen Yulu, an adviser to China's central bank, was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying this week that there is a "high possibility" that China would further cut its RRR in future, due to stubborn deflationary pressure.

To spur the economy, China's central bank lowered the RRR by 100 basis points on April 19, the second across-the-board reduction in two months and the biggest single cut since the depth of the global crisis in 2008.

It cut interest rate in November and February, while other measures were announced recently to spur more home buying.

