A man holding an umbrella walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters building as he is reflected in a puddle of water in Tokyo April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Inflation is anticipated to reach barely half the rate that the Bank of Japan expects for this fiscal year and next, a Reuters poll has found, emphasizing the degree of difficulty seen in achieving the ambitious price target.

Analysts in the survey appeared skeptical of the BOJ's rosy inflation outlook and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's bullish stance, which he promoted on a recent trip to the United States and reiterated upon returning to Japan.

Kuroda said the BOJ will not hesitate to adjust monetary policy if needed on any signs of change in broad price trends but does not believe the central bank needs to do so immediately.

Analysts see the BOJ waiting until around October to implement further easing even if the economy remains fragile and inflation stays low, the poll showed.

"Governor Kuroda has been sending a message that the trend of inflation is improving and recent weak inflation due to the slide in oil prices is only temporary," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. "We expect there is little chance for easing now."

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil but excludes volatile fresh food prices, is forecast to rise just 0.3 percent in the current fiscal year that began this month, according to a poll of 21 analysts.

That is unchanged from the projection in last month's survey. Inflation will accelerate only to 1.3 percent next fiscal year, still far below the 2 percent target.

Latest data showed inflation ground to a halt, the first time prices have stopped rising on an annual basis in nearly two years, despite being two years into a radical policy experiment to spur economic growth and get prices rising.

The central bank is expected to hold off on expanding monetary policy stimulus at its next policy meeting on April 30 even though it is seen likely to trim its core consumer inflation forecast of 1.0 percent for this fiscal year.

Eight of the 15 analysts who responded to a question on timing nominated the BOJ's October 30 meeting. Five forecast the BOJ will ease in July and one said in September. Another said some time next year, results which were largely in line with the March survey's findings.

The poll found the economy is expected to grow 1.8 percent this fiscal year and 1.7 percent next fiscal year, barely changed from last month's poll.

The economy emerged from a recession last year that was caused by a sales tax hike in April, but its recovery lacks momentum as firms and consumers stay cautious about the outlook.

"The economy will recover this fiscal year but I would say the pace will be very slow and it will be difficult to see clear private-led recovery," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

"Big firms' earnings are recovering and a spillover effect is expected among small and medium-sized firms, but it will take time."

(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ross Finley and Eric Meijer)