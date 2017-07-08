FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May says several G20 members want ambitious trade deals with UK
#Business News
July 8, 2017 / 4:08 PM / in 2 hours

May says several G20 members want ambitious trade deals with UK

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Carlos Barria

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Leaders from several members of the Group of 20 economic powers expressed a "strong desire" to forge "ambitious new bilateral trading relationships" with Britain after it leaves the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday.

Speaking at the end of a G20 summit in Hamburg, May said: "Some of the countries I've been talking to here have shown great interest in working with us on trade arrangements in the future - the United States, Japan, China, India."

Turning to the Paris accord aimed at combating climate change, she added: "Like other world leaders here, I am dismayed at the U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris agreement and I've urged President Trump to rejoin the Paris agreement."

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Holden; Editing by Madeline Chambers

