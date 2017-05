Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

HANGZHOU, China German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday G20 leaders meeting in China agreed they needed to work together to increase world economic growth.

She welcomed China's focus on structural reforms during its rotating presidency of the group, and said digital ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies would meet for the first time next year, when Germany will take over the G20 presidency.

She said the group also planned to set up a task force on innovation.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)