July 8, 2017 / 4:13 PM / in 19 hours

Merkel says meeting with Erdogan underscored deep differences

1 Min Read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that her bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed deep differences between the two NATO allies.

"The many arrests, the overall actions in Turkey, and the failure to allow visits to Incirlik (air base) - those are all developments that show deep differences and we did not sweep them under the table," Merkel told reporters after the end of the two-day G20 summit in Hamburg.

Merkel said Erdogan and Turkey were very engaged in the summit and G20 members did acknowledge Turkey's contribution in caring for millions of migrants from Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Noah Barkin

