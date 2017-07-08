FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin optimistic growth in Russian economy can be maintained
July 8, 2017 / 3:13 PM / in a day

Putin optimistic growth in Russian economy can be maintained

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on before a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

HAMBURG (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1 percent in May.

Putin, who was speaking at a news conference after holding talks with world leaders at the G20 summit, said he could not say that the growth trend was totally robust however.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg/Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe and Robin Pomeroy

