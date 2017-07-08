Putin optimistic growth in Russian economy can be maintained

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on before a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.

HAMBURG (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1 percent in May.

Putin, who was speaking at a news conference after holding talks with world leaders at the G20 summit, said he could not say that the growth trend was totally robust however.