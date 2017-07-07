FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico government says NAFTA renegotiation to start on Aug 16
July 7, 2017 / 3:42 PM / in a day

Mexico government says NAFTA renegotiation to start on Aug 16

1 Min Read

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray delivers a speech during an address to the media at the foreign ministry building (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico, June 22, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governments of the United States and Mexico agreed to begin the process to renegotiate the North American Free Trade agreement (NAFTA) on August 16, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.

"We now have a date to start the negotiation process," said Videgaray, following a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto at the Hamburg G20 summit.

Videgary said both governments agreed the renegotiation "should be a relatively quick process" that looks to "generate agreements, at least in general terms, by the end of the year."

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

