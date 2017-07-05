FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017

Merkel, Turkey's Erdogan to hold talks on sidelines of G20

1 Min Read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet at the presidential palace during the first visit since July's failed coup in Ankara, Turkey, February 2, 2017.Umit Bektas

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a summit of G20 leading economies starting on Friday in the German port of Hamburg, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Relations between the NATO partners have soured in the last few months. On Tuesday, Turkey condemned as incitement to violence an art installation in front of the German chancellery that portrayed Erdogan as a dictator.

The spokesman also said Merkel would discuss the Ukraine crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

