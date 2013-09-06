ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Japan and India have decided to expand a bilateral currency swap facility to $50 billion from $15 billion, the two countries announced on Friday after bilateral talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit.

The expanded facility would boost the financial backing for the Indian rupee, one of the emerging markets currencies that has been hit hard by the prospective scaling back of ultra-easy U.S. monetary policies.

