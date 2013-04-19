WASHINGTON The Group of 20 economies plan to task the Financial Stability Board with overseeing the reform of financial benchmarks such as Libor, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

An early draft of a communiqué G20 financial officials will be debating for release on Friday asks the FSB, a coordinating body of global financial regulators, to take on the role after a global interest rate-rigging scandal that involved some of the world's largest banks.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions came out with a report this week saying that financial benchmarks should be based on actual transactions rather than estimates, such as is the case with Libor.

