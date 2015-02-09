Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan gestures during the session 'Growing in Harder Times' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan (R) chats with OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria before a joint news conference during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan (R) speaks as OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria listens during a joint news conference during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan speaks during a news conference during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Turkey prefers to set specific national investment targets as part of efforts to boost economic growth but it is not clear if all G20 member nations are willing to sign up to hard numbers, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Monday.

"Would all international countries be committed (to specific investment targets) ... we don't know yet," Babacan said in a speech at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul, adding that the issue would likely continue to be under discussion until at least April.

OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria, who was speaking at the same event, said it was good the discussion was taking place.

"Not all countries today are willing to sign onto a hard number... countries find it difficult to take measures on which they have no full control."

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)