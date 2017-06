TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso welcomed a statement released by the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday saying that the group recognizes Japan's policy steps are not aimed at affecting foreign exchange markets.

"It was meaningful for us as (the G7) properly recognizes that steps we are taking to beat deflation are not aimed at influencing currency markets," Aso told reporters.

