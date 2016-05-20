Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SENDAI, Japan Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he told his Group of Seven counterparts that currency stability is of utmost importance and that excess volatility and disorderly currency moves could harm economies.

Aso told reporters in Sendai, northern Japan, where he is chairing a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers, that he had voiced opposition to "competitive devaluation of currencies."

After the first day of the two-day meeting, he said he heard no opposition from his counterparts to his view on previous commitments by the G7 and Group of 20 major economies on currencies.

