Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven nations will meet informally in Washington next week ahead of a Group of 20 ministerial meeting, G7 sources said.

The sources said a brief meeting would be held before the G20 gathered for a working dinner on Thursday, just ahead of the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank. The sources added that the G7 would not be releasing a communique.

(Reporting by Reuters' G20 reporting team; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)