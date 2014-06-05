Thai man broadcasts daughter's murder live on Facebook
BANGKOK A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS President Barack Obama said on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin must recognize and work with Ukraine's new government and stop "provocations" along its border, or face tougher sanctions from members of the G7 group of nations.
"We will have a chance to see what Mr. Putin does over the next two, three, four weeks, and if he remains on the current course then we’ve already indicated the kinds of actions that we’re prepared to take," Obama told at a news conference at the end of a G7 summit.
The president added that he would have preferred it if France had held back on the sale of Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason in Brussels and Steve Holland in Washington, editing by Mike Peacock)
SEOUL North Korea conducted a big live-fire exercise on Tuesday to mark the foundation of its military as a U.S. submarine docked in South Korea in a show of force amid growing concern over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.