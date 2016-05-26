Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. U.S....

ISE-SHIMA, Japan Group of Seven (G7) leaders agreed on Thursday they need to send a strong message on the South and East China Sea in which China is locked in territorial disputes with Japan and some Southeast Asian neighbors.

"Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe led discussion on the current situation in the South China Sea and East China Sea. Other G7 leaders said it is necessary for G7 to issue a clear signal," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told reporters.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)