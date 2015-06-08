UK seaside towns fight back against seagull attacks
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.
KRUEN, Germany The Group of Seven (G7) countries are committed to a goal of limiting the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day G7 summit, Merkel added that the leading industrialized countries were also committed to raising $100 billion in annual climate financing by 2020 from public and private sources.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.
BERLIN German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday she would seek to convince the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement during her trip to the United States later this month.