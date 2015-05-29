German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble smiles during an interview with Reuters at the finance ministry in Berlin, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Positive indications from Athens on reaching an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal are not reflected in talks with its creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

"The positive news from Athens is not fully reflected in the talks with the three institutions," Schaeuble told a news conference following a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany.

