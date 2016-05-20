Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
SENDAI, Japan The Group of Seven (G7) leading industry nations are more optimistic about economic growth in the world than previously, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
"We agreed, that the world economic environment is better than some feared a few months ago," Schaeuble said after the first round of talks at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Sendai.
He added that Germany had growing room for fiscal maneuver and said he was in favor of using this in the next legislative period.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .