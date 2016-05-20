German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

SENDAI, Japan The Group of Seven (G7) leading industry nations are more optimistic about economic growth in the world than previously, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

"We agreed, that the world economic environment is better than some feared a few months ago," Schaeuble said after the first round of talks at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Sendai.

He added that Germany had growing room for fiscal maneuver and said he was in favor of using this in the next legislative period.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr)