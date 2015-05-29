French Finance Minister Michel Sapin (L) talks to World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim before a family picture in Palace Chapel during the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Dresden, Germany, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DRESDEN, Germany There is no scenario for Greece leaving the euro zone, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

"There is no Grexit scenario," Sapin told reporters after a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany. He also said the issue of whether to include China's renminbi in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket is a technical, not political, one.

