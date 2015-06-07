Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
KRUEN, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Greece in their bilateral meeting ahead of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Sunday.
The two leaders agreed Greece must reform and return to sustainable long-term growth, with Obama hopeful Athens and its partners can chart that course without causing volatility in financial markets, the spokesman added.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.