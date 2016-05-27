German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd R) and her husband Joachim Sauer (2nd L) pose with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie (R) during the cocktail reception at the Shima Kanko Hotel in Shima, Mie Prefecture, Japan May 26, 2016, on the first day of the G7 summit meetings. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan/Handout via Reuters.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, talk as they prepare to participate in a G-7 Working Session in Shima, Japan, Friday, May 27, 2016, during the G-7 Summit. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

European Council President Donald Tusk, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather to participate in a G-7 Working Session in Shima, Japan, Friday, May 27, 2016, during the G-7 Summit. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Poo)

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives late to participate in a G-7 Working Session in Shima, Japan, Friday, May 27, 2016, during the G-7 Summit. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, is seated with from left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a G-7 Working Session in Shima, Japan, Friday, May 27, 2016, during the G-7 Summit. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

(Clockwise from left) British Prime Minister David Cameron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Francois Hollande look to the media as they gather to participate in a G-7 Working Session in Shima, Japan, Friday, May 27, 2016, during the G-7 Summit. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

(L-R) OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurria, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Laos' President Bounnhang Vorachit, European Union Council President Donald Tusk, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chadian President Idriss Deby, U.S. President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Francois Hollande, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao pose for the media during a family photo session at the G7 Ise-Shima Summit in Shima, Japan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference during the G7 Ise-Shima Summit in Shima, Japan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(From L-R) Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chad President Idriss Deby Itno, U.S. President Barack Obama, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Francois Hollande and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo attend a family picture along with other world leaders during the final day of the Group of Seven (G7) summit meetings in Ise Shima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ISE-SHIMA, Japan The Group of Seven industrial powers pledged on Friday to seek strong global growth, while papering over differences on currencies and stimulus policies and expressing concern over North Korea, Russia and maritime disputes involving China.

G7 leaders wrapped up a summit in central Japan vowing to use "all policy tools" to boost demand and ease supply constraints.

"Global growth remains moderate and below potential, while risks of weak growth persist," they said in a declaration. "Global growth is our urgent priority."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, talking up what he calls parallels to the global financial crisis that followed the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, said the G7 "shares a strong sense of crisis" about the global outlook.

"The most worrisome risk is a contraction of the global economy," led by a slowdown in emerging economies, Abe told a news conference after chairing the two-day summit. "There is a risk of the global economy falling into crisis if appropriate policy responses are not made."

In the broad-ranging, 32-page declaration, the G7 committed to market-based exchange rates and to avoiding "competitive devaluation" of their currencies, while warning against wild exchange-rate moves.

This represents a compromise between the positions of Japan, which has threatened to intervene to block sharp yen rises, and the United States, which generally opposes market intervention.

The G7 vowed "a more forceful and balanced policy mix" to "achieve a strong, sustainable and balanced growth pattern", taking each country's circumstances into account, while continuing efforts to put public debt on a sustainable path.

Abe has stressed the need for flexible fiscal policy to sustain economic recovery, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been sceptical about public spending to boost growth.

The G7 called global industrial overcapacity, especially in steel, a "pressing structural challenge with global implications".

NORTH KOREA, 'BREXIT' WORRIES

The G7 demanded that North Korea fully comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions and halt nuclear tests, missile launches and other "provocative actions".

The group condemned Russia's "illegal annexation" of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. The declaration threatened "further restrictive measures" to raise the costs on Moscow but said sanctions could be rolled back if Russia implemented previous agreements and respected Ukraine's sovereignty.

The G7 also expressed concern over the East and South China Seas, where China has been taking more assertive action amid territorial disputes with Japan and several Southeast Asian nations.

Without mentioning Beijing, the G7 reiterated its commitment to the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and to respecting the freedom of navigation and overflight. The group called for countries to refrain from "unilateral actions which could increase tensions" and "to settle disputes by peaceful means".

China was not pleased with the G7 stance.

"This G7 summit organised by Japan's hyping up of the South China Sea issue and exaggeration of tensions is not beneficial to stability in the South China Sea and does accord with the G7's position as a platform for managing the economies of developed nations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing. "China is extremely dissatisfied with what Japan and the G7 have done."

The G7 also called large-scale immigration and migration a major challenge and vowed to increase global aid for the immediate and long-term needs of refugees and displaced people.

Referring to Britain's referendum next month on whether to leave the European Union, the G7 said an exit "would be a serious risk to global growth".

The leaders pledged to tackle a global glut in steel, though their statement did not single out China, which produces half of the world's steel and is blamed by many countries for flooding markets with cheap steel.

On climate change, the G7 said they aim to put into effect by the end of the year the Paris climate agreement, in which almost 200 nations agreed a sweeping plan to end global dependence on fossil fuels to limit rising temperatures.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

(This version of the story has the repeat of Hua's name dropped in paragraph 16.)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing:; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Sam Holmes and Nick Macfie)