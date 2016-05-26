Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
TOKYO The European Union and Japan on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a political agreement on a free trade deal as early as possible this year.
Both sides will aim to narrow the gaps during the summer before finalizing key elements such as auto and agricultural tariffs and government procurement over the autumn, they said in a joint statement.
Negotiations on the trade deal have been ongoing since March 2013 with the most recent round taking place in Tokyo in April.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
Puerto Rico on Wednesday will face investors for the first time in a bankruptcy court, as it kicks off the biggest and most divisive debt restructuring in U.S. public finance history.