German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump before talks at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

TAORMINA, Italy Group of Seven leaders had a "controversial" debate on climate change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday, with U.S. President Donald Trump urged by everyone at the table to back the Paris Accords.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Trump was still considering the matter, but added that he believed Washington would in the end honor its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Crispian Balmer)