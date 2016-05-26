German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) arrive at the second working session during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ISE-SHIMA, Japan Risks to the global economy remain despite signs of stable growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that low commodity prices were a problem for many countries.

"The world economy is showing signs of stable growth, but there are risks," Merkel said in Japan where Group of Seven leaders are meeting.

Turning her attention to European Union sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Merkel said it was too early to talk about lifting the punitive measures.

