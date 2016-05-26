Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
ISE-SHIMA, Japan Risks to the global economy remain despite signs of stable growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that low commodity prices were a problem for many countries.
"The world economy is showing signs of stable growth, but there are risks," Merkel said in Japan where Group of Seven leaders are meeting.
Turning her attention to European Union sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Merkel said it was too early to talk about lifting the punitive measures.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)
Puerto Rico on Wednesday will face investors for the first time in a bankruptcy court, as it kicks off the biggest and most divisive debt restructuring in U.S. public finance history.