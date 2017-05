U.S. President Barack Obama attends a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at a press conferee with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama answers a question during a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama during the first plenary session of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers a question during a press conference with U.S. President Barack Obama after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a press conference after a bilateral meeting during the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit in Shima, Japan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ISE-SHIMA, Japan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he lodged a stern protest with U.S. President Barack Obama following the arrest last week of a U.S. base worker in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in Okinawa, southern Japan.

"As Japanese prime minister, I protested sternly to President Obama over the recent incident in Okinawa," Abe told a news conference, flanked by the president ahead of a Group of Seven summit meeting starting on Thursday.

"I feel strong indignation about the selfish and extremely mean crime," Abe said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)