UK seaside towns fight back against seagull attacks
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.
KRUEN, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the global economy was expanding but it was not achieving its full potential.
"In the global economy, America is a major source of strength," he told a news conference in Kruen, Germany after a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations.
"At the same time we recognize that the global economy, while growing, is still not performing at its full potential."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)
BERLIN German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday she would seek to convince the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement during her trip to the United States later this month.