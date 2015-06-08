U.S. President Barack Obama at the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Macdougall/Pool -

KRUEN, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the global economy was expanding but it was not achieving its full potential.

"In the global economy, America is a major source of strength," he told a news conference in Kruen, Germany after a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations.

"At the same time we recognize that the global economy, while growing, is still not performing at its full potential."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)