Tropical storm Humberto (lower R) and the remnants of tropical storm Gabrielle near the Bahamas are shown in this image provided by NOAA's GOES-East satellite and captured September 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA GOES Project/Handout via Reuters

Gabrielle, which had regenerated into a tropical storm south of Bermuda, has now weakened into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin late on Wednesday.

The storm system was packing maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

"The center of Gabrielle will continue moving away from Bermuda, remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast and approach Nova Scotia Friday evening." the NHC said.

