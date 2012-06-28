NEW YORK GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GCAP.N) on Thursday said it will buy Open E Cry, LLC, an online futures broker, from optionsXpress Holdings, Inc, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW.N).

Open E Cry, founded in 2002, provides online trading services and offers market access to global exchanges through its proprietary software platform, OEC Trader, which allows its client base of high-volume traders to access the futures, options and forex markets from a single interface.

"This acquisition represents a steady stream of fee-based revenue and is in keeping with our objective of broadening the range of products we offer to our retail and institutional customers," said Glenn Stevens, CEO of GAIN Capital, in a statement. "Futures and related exchange-traded markets are a natural fit with GAIN's existing forex offering."

As of March 31, OEC held $98.3 million in customer assets, with approximately 7,856 open accounts, according to the release, which gave no further financial details of the deal.

OEC was acquired by optionsXpress in 2008. Subsequently, optionsXpress was acquired by Charles Schwab in 2011.

