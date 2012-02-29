Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM Galapagos is looking for acquisitions after it received $150 million euros in upfront payments from a deal with U.S. Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) for its leading drug.
"It would have to fit into what we are already doing and make financial sense," Chief Executive Onno van de Stolpe told a news conference on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Ben Deighton)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.