BRUSSELS Belgian pharmaceutical company Galapagos said on Monday it had discovered a possible drug to treat breast cancer and expected to start first clinical trials in humans within a year.

The company, which has a series of alliances for its pipeline of drug candidates, said in a statement that GLPG1790 had shown high activity against breast tumors that were 'triple-negative' - lacking oestrogen, progesterone or HER2 receptors.

Galapagos said the triple-negative breast cancer accounted for a fifth of breast cancers, usually affected young women, and lacked available targeted drugs.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)