AstraZeneca sells migraine drug for up to $302 million
LONDON AstraZeneca continued its program of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
BRUSSELS Belgian drug developer Galapagos is in line for an undisclosed milestone payment after identifying a possible oral treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its collaboration with France's Servier, it said on Tuesday.
"This achievement also marks the third alliance with a different pharma partner in which Galapagos has identified a pre-clinical candidate," Onno van de Stolpe, Chief Executive Officer of Galapagos, said in a statement.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's drug-pricing regulator has asked the health ministry to add four more medical devices to a list of products eligible for price controls to reduce costs to patients, which if agreed could be another blow to the country's $5 billion-a-year medical-technology industry.