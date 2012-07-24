BRUSSELS Belgian drug developer Galapagos is in line for an undisclosed milestone payment after identifying a possible oral treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its collaboration with France's Servier, it said on Tuesday.

"This achievement also marks the third alliance with a different pharma partner in which Galapagos has identified a pre-clinical candidate," Onno van de Stolpe, Chief Executive Officer of Galapagos, said in a statement.

