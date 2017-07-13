FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
July 13, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in a day

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 22, 2016.Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Sports Direct, the retailer controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has bought a 25.75 percent stake in Game Digital, the computer gaming group said on Thursday.

Ashley's Sports Direct owns stakes in a number of other retailers including Debenhams and French Connection.

Game Digital, which has a market value of 41 million pounds ($53 million), warned last month it was struggling to meet demand for the new Nintendo Switch console.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.