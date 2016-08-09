As winter settles into Westeros and delays the next season of “Game of Thrones,” ‘Music is Coming’ for fans of HBO’s hit medieval fantasy series as a tour of the show’s dramatic score is hoping to satiate the audiences’ year-long wait for new episodes.

The “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” was announced with a marching band parading down Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday. Ramin Djawadi, the “Game of Thrones” show composer, plans to bring the fictional land of Westeros to life in the concert with extravagant scenery and a musical tour of the different realms.

"It will be an immersive experience," Djawadi said. "We're going to be building our own stage and it's going to be 360 degrees so you can see from anywhere in the arena and it should be really great visually. The sets we've designed are going to be reminiscent of some of the special moments in the show so it should be a great musical experience but also a great visual experience."

Djawadi wrote the show’s memorable title track and penned themes for all the main houses and characters such as Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Daenarys Targaryen. The "Game of Thrones" title sequence features mechanical animations which provide the geographical setting of each realm. In a video shown to journalists, the concert's imagery appears to maintain the style of the introduction. “Game of Thrones,” nominated for a leading 23 Emmy awards this year, will conclude in two years’ time with its eighth season, which alarmed actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran in the series and joined Djawadi for a Q&A at Monday’s event.

The actor said he was "terrified. I've been doing this for sort of 7 years of my life so think the whole thing is going to end one day, it's like leaving school or something." The tour will begin in Kansas City, Missouri on February 15, 2017 and will tour around the US and Canada, concluding in Portland, Oregon on April 2.