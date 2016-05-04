PARIS Gameloft GLFT.PA lost an appeal to suspend Vivendi's (VIV.PA) unsolicited tender offer, France's AMF market watchdog said on Wednesday, setting May 27 as the deadline for a bid for the French video game maker.

Gameloft had filed a request to suspend the bid so that a separate complaint against the declaration of compliance related to the takeover bid by Vivendi could be examined. That second legal procedure is still ongoing.

Vivendi, which has refocused its business around Universal Music Group and pay-TV business Canal+ Group, wants to re-enter the video games business to boost its position in the content and media sector, having disposed of Activision Blizzard in 2013 to reduce its debt pile.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)