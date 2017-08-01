FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Diving into Taipei's summer university games from a train
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
August 1, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in a day

Diving into Taipei's summer university games from a train

2 Min Read

Children pose for photo at a sports-themed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train ahead of Summer Universiade, in Taipei, Taiwan August 1, 2017.Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Commuters in Taiwan on Tuesday pretended to hit a ball with a bat, swim and run on a Taipei subway train as part of a campaign to promote the capital's Summer Universiade games this month.

The floors of the sports-themed train were covered to resemble a swimming pool, soccer field, basketball court, baseball diamond and track field.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The 3D ripple effect of the swimming pool floor caught the attention of many commuters, some of whom wore swimsuits and posed for photographs.

"It's uncanny," said Yuki Chou, who was costumed as a mermaid. "You feel like you're actually there. So, I really feel like jumping in for a swim."

Staged in summer and winter phases once every two years, the Universiade draws student athletes from universities around the world to compete.

The train campaign takes as its theme "Taipei in Motion", named for a short film released in May that showcased sports interspersed with shots of urban transport in Taipei.

The 29th Summer Universiade kicks off on August 19 and runs to August 30, featuring 22 sports, from archery to wushu.

Reporting by Fabian Hamacher Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.