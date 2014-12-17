(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Dec 17 For the first time in more than
a decade, U.S. gasoline prices are tumbling toward $2 a gallon
even as the economy grows and unemployment shrinks, a
constellation that will test the theory that domestic fuel
demand is in terminal decline.
Conventional wisdom holds that long-term trends such as
increased fuel efficiency, greater urbanization and a graying
population will temper any potential pick-up in U.S. fuel
consumption next year, despite the unexpected arrival of cheap
fuel.
Yet there are some signs that the bounce could be bigger
than is widely assumed. As U.S. gasoline use accounts for about
one-tenth of global oil demand, an upside surprise could help
put a floor under the biggest oil market selloff since 2008.
U.S. motorists are driving more highway miles than any time
since 2006; sales of new SUVs and pick-up trucks are outpacing
smaller, more fuel efficient models; and more travelers are
choosing to drive this holiday season instead of flying.
"Historically, the current situation - falling gas prices
and a growing economy - is unusual," said James Burkhard, Vice
President and head of oil market research for IHS CERA. "The
single most important factor in gasoline demand is economic
growth and strong employment, and that's what we have right
now."
The U.S. economy grew by 3.9 percent in the third quarter in
a sign of improving economic - capping six months of the
strongest expansion since 2003- and lower crude oil prices may
add half a percentage point or more to growth in the new year.
Improving economic health is unlikely to restore the brisk
growth in fuel demand that accompanied economic expansion for
several decades.
"Historically, when the economy grows, the oil demand grows.
But the correlation is not as strong now," said Christopher
Knittel, a professor of energy economics at Massachusetts
Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.
The reason is a shift that took place in the last decade as
consumers, angered by high gas prices, switched to more fuel
efficient cars and gravitated to car pools and public transit,
he said.
But consumers' response to the halving of U.S. gasoline pump
prices since mid-2014 may produce an upward blip strong enough
to surprise analysts who have grown increasingly bearish.
National fuel consumption has fallen 3.7 percent since 2010
and the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast last
week that it will dip further 0.3 percent next year to 8.86
million barrels per day. Some analysts now say that figure that
may prove too pessimistic.
"There certainly could be a bounce, especially on the
margins, where people are driving instead of flying and simply
just driving more," said Wallace Tyner, an energy economist at
Purdue University.
The average retail price for regular gasoline fell to $2.54
a gallon on Monday, its lowest since 2010 according to AAA, the
nation's largest motorist organization. Gasoline could test
$2.50 a gallon by Christmas, it said.
While motor fuel costs are tumbling, airfares have barely
budged. Since Nov. 1, the price of an average U.S. round-trip
airline ticket has remained around $540, according to data from
Airlines Reporting Corporation.
LONGER DRIVES, BIGGER CARS
As a result, more travelers hit the road. AAA on Tuesday
forecast that 4.2 percent more Americans would drive during the
year-end holiday season, compared with a 1 percent increase in
air travel. In September, U.S. drivers logged 246.6 billion
miles, the highest tally for the month since 2006, according to
the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Reflecting that, U.S. gasoline sales rose 0.3 percent in
September to their highest level for the month since 2011,
according to EIA data. It was the strongest growth rate in 10
months.
As often in the past, U.S. car buyers are also responding to
cheaper fuel by shifting back in favor of larger, less
fuel-efficient cars.
"The fact is the more that Americans believe that low prices
are here to stay, true or not, the less they will care about
fuel efficiency," says Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum
analyst with GasBuddy.com.
The industry's annualized sales rate hit around 17.2 million
vehicles in November, the highest since 2003, with SUVs and
trucks topping the list with double digit increases, according
to industry consultant Autodata Corp. Sales of Toyota Prius
hybrid cars and subcompacts were both down, the figures show.
Reflecting that, fuel economy of vehicles sold last month
remained flat for third straight month at 25.3 miles-per-gallon,
falling from a record high 25.8 mpg in August, marking the
longest period without efficiency gains since early 2012.
To be sure, U.S. motorists' love affair with big and
powerful can only slow, or temporarily pause, a trend toward
ever-more-efficient cars. Technological improvements and rules
in force since 2012 that call for annual increases in fuel
efficiency standards until 2025 are set to keep curbing fuel
consumption.
"What we have today is that even when we have a good economy
with low gas prices that are encouraging people to drive more,
we are consuming less fuel," said Knittel.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jonathan Leff and
Tomasz Janowski)