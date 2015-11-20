(Adds EIA figures refinery information)

By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK Nov 20 The resurgence in U.S. driving continued with force in September, as motorists logged 259.9 billion road miles, a 4.3 percent bump from last year and the most in the month's history, according to new data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation

The strong September figures contributed to a record-breaking year for road miles in the United States, bucking predictions that Americans have lost their appetite for driving as the population ages and the youth migrate more to urban areas.

Year to date, drivers have logged 2.36 trillion miles on U.S. roads, the highest figure through September in history and a 3.4 percent jump compared to the same stretch last year, DOT figures show. The year-over-year percentage increase is the largest since 1997, data shows.

"It's a huge number," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with the Price Futures Group. "It shows you that drivers are being inspired by the low prices. It also shows you that the economy may have bottomed out and is on the uptick."

With the September 2015 estimates, the series of consecutive monthly mileage increases now stands at 19 months

The fresh numbers are the latest piece of evidence showing a sustained U.S. road revival that has been fueled by a rout in global petroleum prices and a growing U.S. economy. The national average price for gasoline on Friday was $2.10 per gallon, down from $2.85 a year ago, according to AAA, the motorists' advocacy organization.

Driving activity in the United States is closely watched since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global gasoline demand.

The surge in driving buoyed crack spreads and profits for U.S. refiners this summer, as they ran their plants at full tilt to take advantage of the increased demand. In August, U.S. refiners supplied 293.5 million barrels of gasoline, the highest amount since 2007, according the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Andrew Hay)