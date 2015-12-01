NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. gasoline futures rose by more than 5 percent in early morning trading on higher RINs prices, traders said.

U.S. gasoline futures on the New York Mercentile Exchange were up 5 percent to 1.37 a gallon at 9:29 a.m., outpacing both the U.S. crude and the the global crude benchmark. The RBOB crack spread rose to $16.33 a barrel, the highest since August of last year. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)